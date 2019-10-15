Services
Knoxville - Gail Lenore White "Ma" (72) of Knoxville, TN, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday October 14th.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Gail was an extremely strong woman who loved her family unconditionally. She touched the lives of all who met her and had a way of bringing a sense of love and security to all around her. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father Clyde and Rowena White. She is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years Harrison White Sr., her son Gregg White Jr., her sister Margie Elkins, grandchildren; Aaron White, Jessie Keep, Tj White, Tullie White, Allie White, Caitlin White, and Lillie White- along with their beloved families and several great grandchildren who were the light of her life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St Judes Hospital to carry on her love of children and helping others.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the White family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Please check Gentry Griffey website for updates on service information.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
