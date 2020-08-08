Gail Lynn Smith



The Smith family celebrated when Gail Lynn was born on New Year's Eve 1953. She died on August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Thomas Smith and Dantha Smith. She is survived by two brothers, three nephews and a niece. Gail worked as a surgical technician at Fort Sanders and Parkwest Hospitals until health problems forced her retirement. She was a very giving and caring person who championed the underdog and the less fortunate. Gail requested no memorial service but she will always be remembered by the people whose lives she touched.









