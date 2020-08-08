1/
Gail Lynn Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Lynn Smith

The Smith family celebrated when Gail Lynn was born on New Year's Eve 1953. She died on August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Thomas Smith and Dantha Smith. She is survived by two brothers, three nephews and a niece. Gail worked as a surgical technician at Fort Sanders and Parkwest Hospitals until health problems forced her retirement. She was a very giving and caring person who championed the underdog and the less fortunate. Gail requested no memorial service but she will always be remembered by the people whose lives she touched.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Tennessee Cremation Society
116 Durwood Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37922
865-851-8975
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Tennessee Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved