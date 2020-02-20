|
Gail Poe
Cosby - Gail Ann "Glenn" Poe, age 61 of Cosby, formerly of Dandridge and Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Gail was a member of Flint Gap Baptist Church and a graduate of Carter High School Class of '76.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wilma Glenn Jr; brother, Steve Glenn; and grandparents, James and Martha Merritt.
Gail is survived by her son, Joe (Jenny) Merriman; sister, Pat (Mickey) Lusk; long time partner, Keith Poe; stepson, Kevin (Della) Poe and several nieces, nephews and many special friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020