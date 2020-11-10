1/1
Gail Wampler Seastrom
Gail Wampler Seastrom

Waynesville, NC - On November 7, 2020, Gail Wampler Seastrom moved on to her next great adventure. Gail was born in Ouray, CO, a small mining town surrounded by mountains, to Ward and Mary Alice Wampler. Since 2016, she has had the great privilege to live in another small town surrounded by mountains, Waynesville, NC. Mountains have always been in her heart and soul.

Gail is survived by Gary, her loving husband of 51 years; her cherished daughter, Guenevere Goldberry Seastrom; her amazing granddaughter, Violet Skye Seastrom; her beloved brother, John Wampler and his sweet wife Jeanie; niece, Sandy Scott and family; cousin, Kerri Dorsett and several other cousins. Also, a stellar group of friends; Beverly and Mike Calvert, Emily and Harry Cate, Diane Graham and Chris Wilder, Susy and Charley Gray, and Cliff and Angela Horne. Also, her much loved pup, Sofie.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society or the Haywood County Library in Waynesville, NC.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymoun taincremations.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
