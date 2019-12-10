Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery
Thorn Hill, TN
Gale Harrell Obituary
Gale Harrell

Rutledge - Gale P. Harrell, age 93, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Ridgeview Terrace in Rutledge. He was a member of Dotson Campground Methodist Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Harrell, daughter Drusilla Smith, parents Francis and Parlin Harrell, and his two sisters, and five brothers. Those left to cherish his memory are his son Dillen (Pat) Harrell; daughter Drama (Noel) Kirby; grandchildren Crystal (Adam) Hooper, Amanda (Matthew) Kincaid, Emily (Adam) Wolfenbarger, Chris (Nancy) Kirby, and Glen (Niki) Kirby; great-grandchildren Mikayla, Ethan, Konner, Gavin, Bailey, Tyson, Beckett, Zachary, Sam, Ella, Joshua, and MaryClaire; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Epperson and Rev. Michael Southerland officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery in Thorn Hill.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the employees of Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care and to the Hospice program for the wonderful care given our father.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
