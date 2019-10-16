|
|
Gale Hill
Knoxville - Gail Hill 64 of the Vestal Community passed away October 15, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Gail was of good faith and good heart. She will be missed by all of her family and community, to know her was to love her. Gail is preceded in death by parents, Jeff Ellis and Pearl Irene Hill. Brothers, Tommy, Jitter, Biggen, Jeff, Billy Dee, Hoss and special twin brother Dale, who she missed dearly and sister LeeLee Allen. Survived by her brothers, Ennie, Dave, Wayne, Greg and sisters, Carolyn, Cindy and Tammy, several nieces and nephews and special companion, Mollie. Services for Gail Hill (The Legend) will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Hwy. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019