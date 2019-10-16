Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gale Hill Obituary
Gale Hill

Knoxville - Gail Hill 64 of the Vestal Community passed away October 15, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Gail was of good faith and good heart. She will be missed by all of her family and community, to know her was to love her. Gail is preceded in death by parents, Jeff Ellis and Pearl Irene Hill. Brothers, Tommy, Jitter, Biggen, Jeff, Billy Dee, Hoss and special twin brother Dale, who she missed dearly and sister LeeLee Allen. Survived by her brothers, Ennie, Dave, Wayne, Greg and sisters, Carolyn, Cindy and Tammy, several nieces and nephews and special companion, Mollie. Services for Gail Hill (The Legend) will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Hwy. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now