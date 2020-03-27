|
|
Galen Oppegard
Farragut - When an explosion crippled the Apollo 13 spacecraft, Galen was chosen by NASA to be part of a team of elite rocket scientists who worked in Houston to analyze "the problem." Galen was a cryogenics expert who worked for Boeing, Lockheed and Oak Ridge National Lab. Like many in "The Greatest Generation," Galen came from humble beginnings. He was born in 1934, near Lanesboro MN, to Annette and Alfred Oppegard. Their farmhouse had no electricity or running water. Galen and his brothers, Jim, Allen and Paul walked to the one room schoolhouse. Galen went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota. He married Joan McAffee, and was blessed with 50 years of marriage until her passing. They loved their eight children: Patricia Dueber, Peter Oppegard-1988 Olympic Champion in Pairs Figure Skating, Peggy Thomas, Pamela Carter, Pierrette Mathes, Paulette Foley, Paul Oppegard, and Preston Oppegard. Galen had fun with his sons-in-law: Peter Dueber, Mike Thomas, Bill Foley and daughter-in-law JJ Oppegard. He enjoyed traveling across the U.S. to attend the events and graduations of his 30 grandchildren and his great grandchild, Ella.
Grandchildren: Oppegard: Nolan, Marlie, Jenna, Gavin, Anna, Megan, Olivia, Sophia // Dueber: Stephanie, Kaylee, Nicholas // Thomas: Andrew, Will, Danielle, Brittany // Carter: Elliot, Madeleine, Eugenia, Hugo, Henry // Mathes: Michael, Julia, John, Joseph, Thomas, Elizabeth // Foley: Kayla, Jack, Adrienne and Great Grandchild: Ella Foley
The family attended a private funeral Mass and burial. A celebration of Galen's life will be held at a later date in the Bunker Hill neighborhood where he had lived since 1977. The children in the neighborhood adored "Mr. Galen" and he cherished them. He will forever be remembered for his kindness.
Donations may be sent online to Galen's favorite charity. It is run by his niece, Linda Oppegard Campbell who lives in Africa and provides a school, food and clothing to needy children in Sseya Uganda. preparethewayministry.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020