Garfield GilreathKnoxvile - On April 18, 2020, Garfield Gilreath of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 94.Garfield was born to Herman and Arlena Gilreath in Holly Hill, KY in 1925. He served with the United States army in World War II in the Pacific Theater.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Irene (Ausmus) who he was married to for 66 years, by his son Randy (Jennifer), and by his four sisters.Garfield is survived by his son, Gary (Alice Behnken) of Chattanooga; daughter-in-law, Jennifer of Knoxville, and granddaughters, Michelle Netherland (Chris) of Chattanooga and Jennelle Owens (Kevin) of Crestwood, MO.Garfield was most proud of and often publicly praised his two sons and two granddaughters and their many accomplishments. He was an avid gardener and beekeeper, he loved the mountains and ocean, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was proud of his military service.He loved talking with friends and neighbors, and initiating conversations with new acquaintances. He was loved and respected by all and will be greatly missed.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on June 20, 2020 at the Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pastor Allen Williams of Hines Valley Baptist Church (where Garfield attended) will be officiating. Full military honors will be conferred by the United States Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.