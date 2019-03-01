|
Garland Eugene Michael "Mike" Gillett
Oak Ridge, TN
Garland Eugene Michael "Mike" Gillett passed away on Feb 17th in Oak Ridge Tennessee at the age of 89. He was born in Holtville, Ca on June 28, 1929. Mike served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He had a long and successful life as a mechanical engineer,
designing and supervising the production of industrial machinery. Mike spent the first half of his life residing in California and working at Pathway Bellows there, then relocated permanently to Tennessee when Pathway Bellows opened a facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mike was a long time officer of the Oak Ridge Tennessee Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks where he proudly served for decades.
Mike was the the most genuine and patient, kindest, big hearted man who always had a smile on his face. He was very loyal n kind and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was a mathematical whiz, there wasn't a math problem/quiz/puzzle he didn't conquer with pure joy. Although he spent the first half of his life in California, he came to his senses when he moved to Tennessee in the mid 1970's, by becoming a huge UT Vols superfan!!!
He is survived by his children from his first marriage to Waunetta Bingham Gillett, Sandi Resch Gillett, widow of his oldest son Dennis Gillett who passed in 1994, his sons David Gillett and Don Gillett and his daughter Debra Gillett Wappler. He also has 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his 2 stepchildren from his marriage to Gayle Campbell Jackson Gillett, son Michael Jackson (wife Candy Jackson and children Madison, Rachel, Harry and Kojak Jackson) and daughter Patricia Jackson Marcum (husband Wayne Marcum) of Oak Ridge, and 2 adopted daughters, Katie Gillett Tate and Jeri Gillett Rose of Roane County, Tennessee and his 8 grandchildren and a very special niece, Stella Marie Campbell of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was loved by so many and will never be forgotten.
Mike was an avid giver to many charities. In lieu of a service, the family would be so happy if you would give to a in honor of him.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019