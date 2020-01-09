|
Garland S. "G.S." Little
Knoxville - Garland S. "G.S." Little, age 91 of Knoxville, passed away January 9, 2020 at his home. Member of Zion South Carolina Methodist Church. He was the first agent to open Independent Life office in Tennessee. After retiring he worked for Mayo Garden for 22 years. Preceded in death by parents, William and Blanche Little; daughters, Sharon and Bernice Little; son, Buddy Little; brothers, Harry and Ralph Little; sister, Doris Wilson. Survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Nancy Laboone Little; daughter, Donna Brewer, eight grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm Joe and Jeff Lee officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday at 2:45pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020