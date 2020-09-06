1/1
Garland W. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garland W. Wilson

Knoxville - Winfred Garland Wilson, age 75, passed away peacefully due to heart complications on September 3, 2020 at home. Garland was the beloved husband of Rebecca Leatherwood Wilson for forty-two years. He was the cherished father of Barrett Garland Wilson (Katlyn) and Mathew Samuel Wilson. He was also a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Garland was a Christian and a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for 37 years. He was a graduate of Farragut High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. During his career he was an industrial engineer at Fulton Syphlon, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin. Taking early retirement, Garland pursued his enjoyment of real estate development, management, and home construction. He loved his country and was a true patriot, having served in the U.S. Navy. Garland treasured his weekly Thursday morning Bible study with friends. Garland dedicated his life in adherence to the living scriptures and his relationship with the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his father Winfred Oliver Wilson and mother Iva James Wilson. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his sons Barrett (Katlyn) and Mathew, two brother-in-laws, nieces, cousins, and countless friends. He is deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Highland Memorial Gardens located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Dr. Jim McKinney will be officiating the service. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Garland's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family will respectfully require all attendees wear masks and remember social distancing for safety.

The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church at 9132 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37923 or to Compassion International (www.compassion.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved