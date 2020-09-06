Garland W. Wilson
Knoxville - Winfred Garland Wilson, age 75, passed away peacefully due to heart complications on September 3, 2020 at home. Garland was the beloved husband of Rebecca Leatherwood Wilson for forty-two years. He was the cherished father of Barrett Garland Wilson (Katlyn) and Mathew Samuel Wilson. He was also a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Garland was a Christian and a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for 37 years. He was a graduate of Farragut High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. During his career he was an industrial engineer at Fulton Syphlon, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin. Taking early retirement, Garland pursued his enjoyment of real estate development, management, and home construction. He loved his country and was a true patriot, having served in the U.S. Navy. Garland treasured his weekly Thursday morning Bible study with friends. Garland dedicated his life in adherence to the living scriptures and his relationship with the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his father Winfred Oliver Wilson and mother Iva James Wilson. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his sons Barrett (Katlyn) and Mathew, two brother-in-laws, nieces, cousins, and countless friends. He is deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Highland Memorial Gardens located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Dr. Jim McKinney will be officiating the service. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Garland's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family will respectfully require all attendees wear masks and remember social distancing for safety.
The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church at 9132 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37923 or to Compassion International (www.compassion.com
).