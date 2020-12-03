Garnett Dill
Garnett A. Dill (age 72), Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from several service-related illnesses. Garnett was the son of Edna Pauline Dill and Garnett A. Dill, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Tina of Corryton, TN, daughter Karissa Marler of Jacksboro, TN, son Garnett, III of Oxford, MS, step-daughter and son-in-law, Sara & Jerome Smith of Knoxville, TN, and granddaughters, Lake Marler, Rylee Smith, Reagan Smith, and Aubree Smith. He is furthermore survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ron and Judy Schield of Belleville, IL, sister and brother-in-law, Beverly & Charles Brooks of Powell, TN, sister-in-law Donna Mack and mother-in-law Marjorie Cleveland of Knoxville, TN, Andrew Marler (Lake's father), and many beloved nieces, nephews, & cousins. For more service details please go to www.mynattfh.com