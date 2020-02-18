|
|
Garrett Evan Grizzle
Clinton - Garrett Evan Grizzle, age 25 of Clinton, Tenn. passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born in Anderson County, TN, lifelong resident of McMinn County, Tenn. and Anderson County, TN. and recently a resident of Clinton, Tn. and he was preceded in death by Father: Timothy "Tim" Grizzle, Grandparents: James C. and Alma Ward Sliger..
He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He attended McMinn County High School where he was a member of the Gospel Choir and played football and soccer. He also attended and graudated from Tennesssee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement School in Bell Buckle, Tenn.
Survivors: Mother and Husband: Melissa Sliger-Sutherland and Camden Sutherland of Athens, Tenn. Brother: Ethan Everett Barrett of Athens, Tenn. Two Step-Brothers: Hunter and Brandt Sutherland of Englewood, Tenn. Grandparents: Stanley and Sharon Fox of Clinton, Tenn. Aunt: Emilee Sliger Elliott and husband Steve of Carson City, Nev. Uncle: Randy Sliger of Athens, Tenn. Aunt: Michelle and Rodney Collins and their children: Blaine and Bryce Collins Paternal Grandfather and wife: Charles Grizzle and Linda Cross, many special cousins and aunts.
A Celebration of Garrett's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Garrett-Grizzle. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020