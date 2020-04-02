|
Garry Clabough
Clinton - Garry Lynn Clabough "Grizz" 62, of Claxton Tn went to be with the Lord Sunday March 29th, 2020. He was born on September 5th, 1957 to parents Marion "Mac" Clabough and Cora Elizabeth Clabough. Garry is survived by his daughters Michelle and Edward Bellinghausen, Jaime Clabough, Lauren Castillo, Casey and Dennis Norrod. He was a loving and devoted papaw to Luke Perez, Madeleane Bellinghausen, Brooke Bellinghausen, Andrew Castillo, Colby Burch, Elizabeth Castillo, Isabelle Norrod, Riley Freels, Nadalie Bellinghausen and Charlie Bellinghausen. Brother to Larry and Kay Clabough, and Marion and Brenda Clabough.
Grizz was a Journeyman Lineman and a proud member of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. His love for electrical work started at Clinton Utilities Board, with an expanding family he put his passion on hold and started driving big rigs where he earned the handle "Grizzly Bear" because of his burly appearance and gentle soul. He later returned to line work and eventually became the president of his local workers union, fulfilling his desire for all to be treated and paid fairly.
Grizz was a kind soul, loved everyone he met and would take the shirt off his back for a stranger. He said his greatest accomplishments were his four daughters and 10 grandchildren. He will be remembered by all who had the honor of meeting him for his love, compassion and empathy for every soul he encountered.
May you rest in peace Grizz.
Services for Garry are to be determined at a later date due to restrictions from the Covid-19 virus. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to make donations in Garry's name at The Amputee Coalition @ https://www.amputee-coalition.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020