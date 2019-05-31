|
|
Gary A Hance
Knoxville, TN
Gary A. Hance - of Knoxville, TN age 80. Went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist for over 50 years. Where he served as a trustee of the church for many years. He was also a veteran of the armed forces, serving with the US Army. His greatest accomplishments in life was being a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice Hance; sisters, Dorothy, Betty, Faye, Mildred, and Golda; and brother, Sam Hance. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Wilma Joyce Hance; son, Jeff (Catheryn) Hance; daughter, Jamie Tarziers; grandchildren, Kyndel and Kennedy Tarziers; brother, William (Carol) Hance; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service following at 7:00 PM with Rev. Chris Hutchens officiating. Family and friends will meet on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:15 PM at Hill's Union Methodist Church Cemetery, 2483 Chestnut Hill Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725, for a 3:30 PM graveside service with full military honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 6915 Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 31 to June 1, 2019