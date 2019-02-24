|
|
Gary Allen Ward
Powell, TN
Gary Allen Ward age 70 of Powell, passed away February 22, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Granny Ward, who raised him from an early age; father, George W. Ward and his wife, Wilma. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marilyn Sue Ward; children, Carol (Rob) Dillon, Scott Ward, Andy Ward and Kristi (Ronny) Reagan; grandchildren, Nicky (Zack), Joey (Tori), Alan (April), Bailey, Drew, Zane and Mason; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pamela (Frank) Bush and Laura (Robert) Tanksley. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Reverends Jerry Hurley and Rick Lemons officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Tuesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens for a 2 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019