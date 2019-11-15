Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Henderson Chapel Cemetery
Pigeon Forge, TN
1953 - 2019
Gary Bruce Rose Obituary
Gary Bruce Rose

Lenoir City -

December 16, 1953 - November 14, 2019

Gary was born in Sevierville, TN to Richard Jesse and Iva Lee Rose. Along with brother Steve Rose, he was raised in South Knoxville attending Sevier Heights Baptist Church and South High School. After school, he worked a short time for the railroad and then as a carpenter before fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter. He worked with Rural Metro Fire for 7 years before joining the Y-12 Fire Department in 1991. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2016. Gary was also a member of the Loudon County Fire Rescue, Highland Park Baptist Church, and Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM. In his leisure he enjoyed time with family and friends, fishing, UT Sports, golf, classic rock, and four wheeling.

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Richard Jesse Rose and grandparents, Savannah and Henry Rose, Grace and Layman Price and nephew Steven White. He is survived by mother, Iva Lee Rose, brother, Steve Rose (Janie), daughters, Melissa Kiewiet (Chris) and Kaitlyn Cole (Ryan), grandchildren, David Rose-Franklin, Vincent Kiewiet, Siert Kiewiet, Kaiden Cole, Emmaleigh Cole and Sawyer Cole, and many special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loudon County Fire and Rescue. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21st at Henderson Chapel Cemetery in Pigeon Forge for graveside services. Y-12 Honor Guard will present colors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
