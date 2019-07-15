|
|
Gary Burchfield
Knoxville - Gary L. Burchfield, age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at U.T. Hospital. He was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church and was retired from National Auto Parts. Gary was a Scout Master at Troop 26 at Washington Pike United Methodist Church for many years and a member of Boy Scouts Great Smokey Mountain Council Wohali District, Order of the Arrow. Preceded in death by Parents, Ray and Anna Burchfield; brother, Joseph R. Burchfield. Survivors include wife of 50 years, Anita Burchfield; children, Christy L. Wallace and husband Clarence, Gary L. Burchfield II and wife Anna and Gabriel S. Burchfield and wife Aimee; grandchildren, Danielle Vaughn and husband William Byrd, Evan C. Wagner, Jake P. Morgan, Andre J. Burchfield, and Thomas N. Burchfield; and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5-7pm Tuesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Homes. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery at 12:45pm Wednesday for the 1:00pm Graveside Service. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918, 865-689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 15 to July 16, 2019