Gary C. Jessee
Knoxville, TN
Gary C. Jessee, age 74, of Knoxville, TN passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
He was a native of Wise County, VA and made his home in Bristol in 1962. He then made his home in Knoxville, TN in 2011.
He was a retired employee of AB Dick at the age of 67.
Gary was a member of Vance Bible Church in Bristol, TN and of Powell United Methodist Church in Powell, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sally Laney Jessee; wife, Lynda Hobbs Jessee and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his only daughter, Kristen Jessee Rogers and husband, David; one son, Jamie Jessee, all of Knoxville, TN; one sister, Phyllis Riner and husband, Harvey of Bristol, TN; two brothers, Eddie Jessee and wife, Debbie of Kingsport, TN and Roy Jessee of Rio Rancho, NM; two grandchildren, Katelynn Rogers and fiancé, Luke Buchanan and Cameron Rogers and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Kain officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12, Noon – 1:45 P.M., Saturday prior to the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019