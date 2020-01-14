|
|
Gary C. Miller
Lenoir City - Gary C. Miller - age 65 of Lenoir City, passed away January 8, 2020. He retired from T.V.A. Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha Miller, and grandson, Kaine Miller. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tammy Miller; sons, Patrick Miller and wife Brittney of Lenoir City, Eric Miller and wife, Alexandria of Nashville; grandchildren: Cayden, Ellijah and Ollie; brother, Ron Miller and wife, Linda of Molena, GA; sister, Judy Troutt and husband, David of Maryville; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 4pm to 7pm at The Historic Loudon Theatre & Event Center, 320 Grove Street in Loudon. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020