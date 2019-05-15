|
Gary Cafego
Juliet, TN
Gary Cafego, a gentle, selfless soul, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. To know Gary was to know a man whose family was the center of his being. He spent his life sharing the warmth of his soul and the kindness of his heart with all those around him.
Gary was born on October 31, 1944, in Fayetteville, AR but spent his days growing up in Knoxville, TN. The son of George Cafego (deceased) and Maxine Cafego (deceased), Gary has one older sister, Roselea Cafego who currently resides in Knoxville.
Family was the center of Gary's life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Patsy Taylor Cafego. With Patsy, Gary created two of his greatest and most cherished
accomplishments, daughters Nancy Cafego Greene and Emily Cafego Midgett. Nancy married Robbe Greene in 2002 and
provided Gary with his first grandchild, Emma Katherine Greene in 2008. In 2006, Emily married James Michael Midgett and had their son Nolan James Midgett in 2014. Gary is also survived by a sister, Roselea (Willard) Fox.
Once he graduated from high school, Gary signed a two-year pro-contract with the Minnesota Twins. After his stint in baseball, he attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a degree in Logistics. This led him to a 37-year career at Bowater Incorporated.
Gary loved to travel. While his daughters were young,
summers were spent at beach houses in Hilton Head,
cruising the Caribbean and yearly trips to Disney World. After
retirement, Gary and Patsy spent the years vacationing in Europe, eating lobster in Maine and enjoying road trips throughout the country. An avid sports fan, Gary was a diehard Tennessee Volunteer. Never missing a game, Rocky Top was truly home sweet home to Gary.
While Gary's departure to Heaven was sudden and too soon, he leaves behind a legacy that will remain in the hearts of the those he loved. A devout husband who worshipped his wife with pure love and the greatest companionship, A father who's love for his girls surpassed the love of most and for whom he would go to the greatest lengths to assure their happiness and safety. While his parting leaves a void for those who love him, the sweet memories he leaves behind will forever bring joy to those he loved.
Please join Gary's family for a visitation on Tuesday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a chapel service at noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The burial will
follow at Calvary Cemetery in Donelson, TN with Robbe Greene, Mike Midgett, Bill O'Connor, Matt Wheeler, Nathan Sullivan, Perry Hoag, Mike Kozlowski and Nick Burchette serving as
pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Jim Malfitano and Steve Haack.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 15, 2019