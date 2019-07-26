|
|
Dr. Gary D. Crites
Seymour - Dr. Gary D. Crites "Doc", 71 of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away July 18, 2019 at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center after a long battle with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He is preceded in death by his parents Ara Lea Morgan of Senath, Missouri, father Lyman Crites Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and wife Marilyn Crites of Seymour, Tennessee. He is survived by daughter Reagan Wilder, son-in-law Edgar Wilder and four grandchildren Matthew, Genesis, Mychal and Mysty of Seymour, Tennessee. Dr. Crites was an Alumni of UTK Knoxville and Professor at McClung Museum where he was a member of the Paleo Anthropology department. Dr. Crites requested there be no funeral service and requested any gifts be made In monetary donations to The McClung Museum in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019