1/1
Gary Daniels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Daniels

Washburn - Gary Alan Daniels, age 71 of Washburn, born November 25, 1948, passed away November 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Ada Daniels, and brother Terrance (Terry) Daniels. Survived by wife Diana Fox Daniels, son Robert (Hope) Daniels, brothers Clarence (Kathy) Daniels & Larry Daniels, sister Nancy (William) Wyrick, uncle Elbert Kitts and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved