Gary Daniels
Washburn - Gary Alan Daniels, age 71 of Washburn, born November 25, 1948, passed away November 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Ada Daniels, and brother Terrance (Terry) Daniels. Survived by wife Diana Fox Daniels, son Robert (Hope) Daniels, brothers Clarence (Kathy) Daniels & Larry Daniels, sister Nancy (William) Wyrick, uncle Elbert Kitts and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.