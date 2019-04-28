|
|
Gary Donald Markham
Crossville, TN
Gary Donald Markham, age 68 of Crossville and formerly of Knoxville, TN, peacefully went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends when he went home. Gary spent a great deal of his life in the Rocky Hill community where he began
playing baseball and attending Rocky Hill Baptist Church with his
family. He graduated from Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee. He played baseball at Bearden and UT and was a Bulldog and Vol fan.
During his life he taught school, sold insurance, was an employee at Robbie's Pancake House of Knoxville, served at Cumberland Good Samaritans of Crossville and worked for over fifty years with the Goodmans at Dixie Lee Fireworks.
He will be remembered as a quality baseball player and coach. One of his best baseball teams was Nutone of Knoxville. He loved and played several sports including baseball, basketball and golf.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and parents (Reverend Wayne and Margaret Markham), brothers (Harry, Larry and David), nephew (Benji Markham) and niece (Allison Markham). He is survived by brother (Dr. Leonard/Debra Markham), nieces (Robyn Weiss, Kim Smith and Ashley Russell); nephews (Dr. Larry Markham, Nathan Markham, Tony Markham and Andy Tylenda); several great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many cousins and his aunts Billie Luttrell, Delia Markham and Sally/Woodie Moore.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Bearden High School baseball program, 8352 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11:00 AM, at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 with the Reverend Don Wilson officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019