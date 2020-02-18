|
Gary (Randy) Donehew- age 59, passed away February 9,2020 due to a long term illness (ALS) with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Linda Donehew and niece Amanda Greene. He is survived by his children, Kaira (Casey) Donehew, Destiny Donehew, Lekisha Donehew and Bonus son Ricky Lucas ll. Grandchildren, Natylie, Kaydence, Skylar and Heaven. Brothers, Jeffrey (Gwen) Donehew, Tony (Darlene) Donehew. Nephew Allen (Melissa) Donehew. Nieces, Brandy (Mike) Donehew Welch, Kristi (Jack) Greene, Isabell (Justin) Napier. Family will have a celebration of life Friday February 21,2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel from 5-7 with services starting at 7PM with Carl (Chico) Leese officiating. Online condolences may be left at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020