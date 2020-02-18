Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Gary Donehew


1960 - 2020
Gary Donehew Obituary
Gary (Randy) Donehew- age 59, passed away February 9,2020 due to a long term illness (ALS) with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Linda Donehew and niece Amanda Greene. He is survived by his children, Kaira (Casey) Donehew, Destiny Donehew, Lekisha Donehew and Bonus son Ricky Lucas ll. Grandchildren, Natylie, Kaydence, Skylar and Heaven. Brothers, Jeffrey (Gwen) Donehew, Tony (Darlene) Donehew. Nephew Allen (Melissa) Donehew. Nieces, Brandy (Mike) Donehew Welch, Kristi (Jack) Greene, Isabell (Justin) Napier. Family will have a celebration of life Friday February 21,2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel from 5-7 with services starting at 7PM with Carl (Chico) Leese officiating. Online condolences may be left at

www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
