Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Whittle Springs Golf Course clubhouse
Gary "Duck" Smith, age 65, unexpectedly passed away in his home on February 18th. His brilliant mind and special way of storytelling will be deeply missed, as will his clever wittiness, imaginative pranks, constant sense of humor, and huge heart of gold. Left to mourn his passing are his mother Alma Taylor Smith; his brother Tim Smith; children: Christina Gilson, Lindsey Smith, Stacie Smith, and Taylor Smith; his grandchildren: Maura Gilson, Baeleigh Gilson, and Jackson Carter. A celebration of life will be held at Whittle Springs Golf Course clubhouse on Saturday, March 2nd from 6:30-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center or Second Harvest Food Bank. Please see full obituary at mortuaryservice.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
