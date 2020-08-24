1/1
Gary F. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary F. Johnson

Knoxville - Gary F. Johnson went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1947 in Knoxville, TN. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Gary served in the U.S. Air National Guard. He went on to retire from Y-12 after 37 years of service. He enjoyed his time spent with horses and working on tractors with his sons. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Katherine Johnson; brother, Doyle Johnson; son, Ronnie Johnson; son-in-law, Mike Sands and nephew, Chris Johnson. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Barbara Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Susie Johnson; daughter, Debbie Sands; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Steve Ward; son and daughter-in-law Gary and Laurel Johnson; son Tommy Johnson. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. Visitation will be Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Gene Bailey officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 am Thursday at Piney Grove Cemetery for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved