Knoxville - Gary F. Johnson went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1947 in Knoxville, TN. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Gary served in the U.S. Air National Guard. He went on to retire from Y-12 after 37 years of service. He enjoyed his time spent with horses and working on tractors with his sons. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Katherine Johnson; brother, Doyle Johnson; son, Ronnie Johnson; son-in-law, Mike Sands and nephew, Chris Johnson. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Barbara Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Susie Johnson; daughter, Debbie Sands; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Steve Ward; son and daughter-in-law Gary and Laurel Johnson; son Tommy Johnson. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. Visitation will be Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Gene Bailey officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 am Thursday at Piney Grove Cemetery for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
