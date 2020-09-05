1/1
Dr. Gary Fox
1953 - 2020
Clinton - Dr. Gary Douglas Fox, age 67, of Clinton, went home to be the Lord on September 4, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1953 in Knoxville, TN to Robert C. and Maud Parten Fox. Gary was a University of Tennessee alumni and a big supporter of UT and UT athletics. He practiced dentistry in Anderson and Knox County for 41 years. Gary was a very generous, passionate person who never met a stranger. Gary loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Gary is preceded in death by; Father, Robert C. Fox.

He is survived by, mother, Maud Fox; children, Brian Fox and wife Dana, Carmen Fox and husband Luis Quintana; grandchildren, Annabelle Quintana-Fox and Asher Quintana -Fox; sisters, Martha Fox Gallman & husband Rick, Laura Fox Roberts husband Joe, special aunt, Marion; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gary Fox's name to East TN Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology Child Development Dept., P.O. Box 15010 Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 or www.etch.com.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 with Pastor Jeff McCrory Jr. officiating. Gary's interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00am. www.holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
SEP
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
SEP
7
Interment
10:00 AM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gary's passing. He was a kind and gracious person. Our sympathies to the family
Brian and Verna Mansfield
Friend
