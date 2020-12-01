Gary Gouffon
Knoxville - Gary Gene Gouffon, age 74 of Knoxville, TN passed away at Ft. Sanders Regional on November 30, 2020. Gary served his country in the Vietnam War. He was an avid sports fan, and loved to referee high school basketball games. He especially loved the New York Yankees. Gary was a great friend to many, and leaves behind great friends and neighbors whom he loved. He was a proud dad and papaw. Gary is survived by his two daughters; Kellie Haynes (Steve), Wendy Hammonds (Daniel), granddaughter Elizabeth Gouffon, grandsons; Ben Hammonds, Seth Hammonds, & Nathaniel Hammonds, as well as several nieces and nephews.
