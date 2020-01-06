|
Gary Lee Bunch
Mascot - Gary Lee Bunch age 66 of Mascot formerly of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. He was a former member of Centerview Baptist Church. Gary was a loving family man. He loved music, praising the Lord and tinkering with anything. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy Lee Bunch and Lillian Bunch; brothers, Jerry, Terry and Larry Bunch, and sister, Mary Elizabeth Bunch.
Survived by his wife of 38 years, Pat Bradley Bunch; children: Josh Bunch, Jennifer Hannifin, Chasity Bunch, Whitney Bunch, April Wilkerson and Kristy Butcher; 14 grandchildren: brothers and sisters, Betty Watt, Eddie Bunch, Ronnie Bunch, Jackie Bunch, Kenneth Bunch, Sandra Daniels, Tim Bunch, Marvin Bunch, and Pat Vanzant; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dogwood Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020