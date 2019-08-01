Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Cemetery
Gary Lee "Tony" Click

Gary Lee "Tony" Click Obituary
Gary Lee "Tony" Click

Knoxville - Gary Lee "Tony" Click, 48, passed away suddenly Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home in Knoxville. He graduated from Morristown East High School and the University of Tennessee. He was employed by IHG Enterprises/Crowne Plaza in Knoxville. He loved listening to music, playing his guitar and reading; he enjoyed spending time with his co-workers and especially his nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack L. and Violet Click and John and Opal McMahan.

He is survived by his parents, Gary and Charlene Click; special sister, Robin (Wes) Burchfield; special nephew, Andrew Reece Burchfield; aunts and uncles, Doris Harrell, Janice (Harold) Wolfe, Grace (Andrew) Marshall; several cousins as well as numerous friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 in the East chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Graveside services are planned for 11:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Bethesda Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Volunteer Blind Industries; 758 W. Morris Blvd.; Morristown, Tn. 37813.

Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
