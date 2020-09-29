1/1
Gary Lee (Mac) McMahan
1947 - 2020
Gary Lee (Mac) McMahan

Knoxville - Gary Lee (Mac) McMahan born March 29, 1947 to Pete W. and Cecil England McMahan, passed away following a short illness, September 23, 2020.

Survived by brother, Mark Steven McMahan; sister, Peggy S. Murphy; sister in law, Barbara Summers Sweat; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by father and mother, Pete and Cecil McMahan; stepmother, Ruby Summers McMahan; brother, Bill Summers; brother in law, Sam Murphy Jr.; nephews, Sam Murphy III and Wally Lowery; many beloved aunts, uncles and friends.

Gary loved life, loved family and friends, of which he had many who were loyal until the end. To mention a few: Red Dog, Brewton, Jody, and Harper. Thanks to all his friends for sharing your lives with him.

He graduated from Powell High School, gave college a try, then joined the Navy (Petty Officer Second Class) and served in the Vietnam War. He and a friend worked in Iraq for a year. He finally chose truck driving and after retiring from that, worked part-time on the National Pipeline. In retirement he enjoyed golfing with his friends in Alabama, also with his buddies in Tennessee. He traveled the world, played lots of golf, living life to its fullest.

He will be laid to rest at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery- John Sevier.

He is much loved and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. Mac.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McMahan family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
