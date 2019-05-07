|
Gary Lee Palmer
Strawberry Plains, TN
Gary Lee Palmer 66 of Strawberry Plains passed away Saturday May 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Lee Roy and Hazel Palmer. Gary is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Sarah Palmer; daughter and son-in-law Denise and Jimmy Brown; grandchildren, Tanner, Travis and Trevor Coward; brothers Darrell (Tammy) Palmer, Donnie (Polly) Palmer and Lynn (Angie) Palmer; special friend Tina Hayes. The family will receive friends Tuesday May 7, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. service will follow at 7 with Rev Charles Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet at Caledonia Cemetery Wednesday May 8, 2019 for a 11 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019