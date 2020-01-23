Services
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 745-5361
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Union McMinn Baptist Church
Niota, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Union McMinn Baptist Church
Niota, TN
Gary Leon Wilson

Gary Leon Wilson Obituary
Gary Leon Wilson

Niota - Gary Leon Wilson age 73 of Niota, Tenn. passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Life Care of Athens, Tenn. He was a native of Sevierville, Tenn., and a son of the late Paul L and Hazel Reagan Wilson of Englewood, Tn. He was retired from H & V Ford and a member of Union McMinn Baptist Church. He enjoyed to work on cars and farm.

Survivors: Wife of 54 years: Mary Jane "Janie" Wicker Wilson of Niota, Tenn. Three Sons and daughters-in-law: Gerald Lee and Amy Wilson of Niota, Tenn. Michael William and Jill Wilson of Niota, Tn. and T. J. and Jessica Wilson of Athens, Tn. Five Grandchildren: Allie, Jade, Emma, George, and Jude Wilson.

Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday in Union McMinn Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in Union-McMinn Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Scott White, Howie White, Charles Farner, Bryan Coffey, Allen Walden, and Terry Anderson. The family will receive friends from 1-3 Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Union McMinn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 269 , Niota, Tn. 37826, or East Athens Baptist Church, 301 Central Ave., Athens, Tn. 37303, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn. 38101 or The Gideon's. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Gary-Wilson. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tn. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
