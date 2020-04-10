|
Gary Lusk
Knoxville - Preston Gary Lusk - age 70, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith, loved to play golf, pool, and going to the lake. He was also the owner of Compass Heating and Air. He loved his wife Kim, his granddaughter Waverly, and his son Gary so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston (Dude) Lusk and Carrie Lusk; sister, Debra Bedford; and brother, Steve Lusk
Survivors: wife, Kimberly K. Lusk; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tammy Lusk; son, Nicholas McPherson; grandchildren, Waverly Lusk, Kimberly Newman, Justin Fox, Lily Ramsey, and Lydia Ramsey; brothers, Ronnie Southerland, and Jeffery Lusk; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Bedford, and Greg Kerr; cousin, Michael Weaver; special friends, Phyllis Lusk, Shannan Kennedy, Ralph Anderson, Pooh Dalton, Wayne Cope, Red McGinnis, Mary Potter, Pops, and John Duncan.
Due to the current health and safety restrictions, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mr. Lusk.
Mr. Lusk's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020