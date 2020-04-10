Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lusk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lusk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lusk Obituary
Gary Lusk

Knoxville - Preston Gary Lusk - age 70, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at his home.

He was of the Baptist faith, loved to play golf, pool, and going to the lake. He was also the owner of Compass Heating and Air. He loved his wife Kim, his granddaughter Waverly, and his son Gary so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston (Dude) Lusk and Carrie Lusk; sister, Debra Bedford; and brother, Steve Lusk

Survivors: wife, Kimberly K. Lusk; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tammy Lusk; son, Nicholas McPherson; grandchildren, Waverly Lusk, Kimberly Newman, Justin Fox, Lily Ramsey, and Lydia Ramsey; brothers, Ronnie Southerland, and Jeffery Lusk; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Bedford, and Greg Kerr; cousin, Michael Weaver; special friends, Phyllis Lusk, Shannan Kennedy, Ralph Anderson, Pooh Dalton, Wayne Cope, Red McGinnis, Mary Potter, Pops, and John Duncan.

Due to the current health and safety restrictions, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mr. Lusk.

Mr. Lusk's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -