Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Highway
Knoxville, TN

Gary Lynn Estes


1946 - 2019
Gary Lynn Estes Obituary
Gary Lynn Estes

Lenoir City - Gary Lynn Estes - born November 25, 1946 passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Gary was an active and faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked for Maremont Corp. for 39 years and retired from TDOT. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gary had courageously fought cancer for more than 15 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Frances Estes; nephew, Eric Estes and mother of his children, Charlotte Hatcher. Gary is survived by his children and spouses, Chad and Amy Estes, Heather and Ronnie Burda; grandchildren: MaKenna Sharp (Dustin), Chase Estes, Bethany Stevens, Lilli Kate, and Carter Estes; brother, Billy Estes (Pam Williamson); several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Frank Hembree.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Lee Congleton at Tennessee Urology; the Dialysis Clinic Office in Lenoir City, Dr. Gharavi, Dr. Newman and also Dr. Bourff. Also a special thanks to Yarberry Campground.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27th at Fellowship Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen and Rev. Ronnie Clark officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29th at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway in Knoxville graveside services with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee State Veteran's Honor Guard. Serving as honorary pallbearers: Frank Hembree, Travis Estes, Ronnie Burda, Chase Estes, Mike Williams, Jim Julian, Ted Howard, Jack Millard, Dustin Hill, Dustin Sharp and Jackson Millard.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
Download Now