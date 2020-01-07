Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Gary Lynn Gentry Obituary
Gary Lynn Gentry

Maynardville - Gary Lynn Gentry-age 69 of Maynardville passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Lelia Kiser Gentry; niece, Becky Hunt; special aunt, Ruth Raley; wife of 15 years, Barbara Gentry.

Survivors: son, Jesse (Angie) Gentry; Crystal (Troy) Hurst and Alicia Gentry; grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Zeb; Rachel, J.J., Kollynn, Aaliyah and Kali; great-grandchild, Zevin Brabson; sister, Linda Brewer; brother, Charles and Alberta Gentry; several nieces and nephews. Special friends. Fred Foster, Kathy Collins and children, Kim, Amanda, Randy and grand baby, Karma.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey, Rev. Leonard Goin officiating with music by Rebecca Hutchison. Interment 11 A.M. Thursday, Union Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. To go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Bryson Smith, Handy Kiser, Kenneth Kiser, Claude Kiser, Joshua Payne, Calvin Nicely. Honorary Pallbearers: Darrell Coppock, Jimmy Carr, Darrell Smith, Trent Baker, Jesse Brander. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
