Gary Lynn HaynesKnoxville - Gary Lynn (Papaw Hubcakes) Haynes-age 70 of Knoxville passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing before falling ill. You would always catch him singing to his Lord and enjoying life to the fullest. Per his request, his life will be celebrated privately and we will honor his wish of no services. Till we see you again, over and out Groovy J #1 Hubcap.Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.