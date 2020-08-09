1/1
Gary Lynn Petree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lynn Petree

Blaine - Gary L. Petree- age 66, of Blaine passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Gary Lynn Petree was the last surviving member of the Cotton Rope Gang. He delighted in every opportunity he had to spend time with his grandchildren. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and loved everything dealing with fishing, hunting, and camping. He never knew a stranger and was loved by all. The family extends their gratitude to UT Hospice, specifically his nurse Crystal, and would like to thank all who have helped during this time of need. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Delilah A. Petree; and brother Larry Dale Petree. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Eleanor "Sue" Petree; children, Robert (Shellie) Petree, Jeremy Petree, Andrea Reyes, Shawn (Brittany) O'Barr, and Kristi Feller; grandchildren, Ashlynn Reyes, Marisa Reyes, Lexie Reyes, Bobby Feller, Hannah Feller, Lauren Feller, Sophia Slimp, Norah O'Barr, Ethan O'Barr, Emma Petree, Kimber Petree, Madelyn Petree, and Robert (Anna Beth) Petree; great grandchildren, Gia Hunter, Liam Petree, Roman Petree, and Luca Whitt; and sisters, Penny (Walt) Emory and JoAnn (John) Kirkland. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Buddy Harold and Chaplain Jeremy Gilmer officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Wednesday at Block Springs Church Cemetery for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved