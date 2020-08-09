Gary Lynn Petree
Blaine - Gary L. Petree- age 66, of Blaine passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Gary Lynn Petree was the last surviving member of the Cotton Rope Gang. He delighted in every opportunity he had to spend time with his grandchildren. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and loved everything dealing with fishing, hunting, and camping. He never knew a stranger and was loved by all. The family extends their gratitude to UT Hospice, specifically his nurse Crystal, and would like to thank all who have helped during this time of need. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Delilah A. Petree; and brother Larry Dale Petree. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Eleanor "Sue" Petree; children, Robert (Shellie) Petree, Jeremy Petree, Andrea Reyes, Shawn (Brittany) O'Barr, and Kristi Feller; grandchildren, Ashlynn Reyes, Marisa Reyes, Lexie Reyes, Bobby Feller, Hannah Feller, Lauren Feller, Sophia Slimp, Norah O'Barr, Ethan O'Barr, Emma Petree, Kimber Petree, Madelyn Petree, and Robert (Anna Beth) Petree; great grandchildren, Gia Hunter, Liam Petree, Roman Petree, and Luca Whitt; and sisters, Penny (Walt) Emory and JoAnn (John) Kirkland. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Buddy Harold and Chaplain Jeremy Gilmer officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Wednesday at Block Springs Church Cemetery for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com