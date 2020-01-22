|
Gary Lynn Trotter
Chattanooga - Gary Lynn Trotter, 73,went home to be with the Lord, January 17, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. He was surrounded by his loving wife and two children.
He was a veteran of the US Army and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Gary was a lifelong TN Vols fan.
Gary retired from the hospitality industry after 30 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
He enjoyed going to football games, collecting vinyl records and listening to Elvis music. Gary (PaPa) enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids, and going to the beach.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Macie Trotter.
He is survived by his wife of 49 ½ years, Billie Stoffle Trotter; daughter, Kristi Trotter Lester, Jacksonville, FL; son, Erik (Rebecca) Trotter, Chattanooga; five grandchildren, Jaden, Shaylee, and Ean Lester, Eli and Luke Trotter; sisters, Janet Murray, Knoxville and Marilyn (Pat) Fleming, Wells, Maine.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 24th from 4- 7 pm in the Family Life Center of Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.
A special thank you to the doctors and caregivers at Alvin C. York Veterans Nursing Home, Murfreesboro, TN for their loving care and support.
Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020