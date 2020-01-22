Services
Valley Grove Baptist Church
9000 Sevierville Pike
Knoxville, TN 37920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Life Center of Valley Grove Baptist Church
9000 Sevierville Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lynn Trotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lynn Trotter Obituary
Gary Lynn Trotter

Chattanooga - Gary Lynn Trotter, 73,went home to be with the Lord, January 17, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. He was surrounded by his loving wife and two children.

He was a veteran of the US Army and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Gary was a lifelong TN Vols fan.

Gary retired from the hospitality industry after 30 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.

He enjoyed going to football games, collecting vinyl records and listening to Elvis music. Gary (PaPa) enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids, and going to the beach.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Macie Trotter.

He is survived by his wife of 49 ½ years, Billie Stoffle Trotter; daughter, Kristi Trotter Lester, Jacksonville, FL; son, Erik (Rebecca) Trotter, Chattanooga; five grandchildren, Jaden, Shaylee, and Ean Lester, Eli and Luke Trotter; sisters, Janet Murray, Knoxville and Marilyn (Pat) Fleming, Wells, Maine.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 24th from 4- 7 pm in the Family Life Center of Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.

A special thank you to the doctors and caregivers at Alvin C. York Veterans Nursing Home, Murfreesboro, TN for their loving care and support.

Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -