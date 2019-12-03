Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McFall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary McFall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary McFall Obituary
Gary McFall

Knoxville - Gary Eugene McFall, age 68, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in August.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold McFall and Anna Langone, and brothers, Doyle and Jack McFall. Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda McFall; daughters, Heather McFall-Coffman and husband, Jay, and Cary Chadwick and husband, Craig, and grandchild, Regina.

At his request, no services will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -