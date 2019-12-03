|
|
Gary McFall
Knoxville - Gary Eugene McFall, age 68, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in August.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold McFall and Anna Langone, and brothers, Doyle and Jack McFall. Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda McFall; daughters, Heather McFall-Coffman and husband, Jay, and Cary Chadwick and husband, Craig, and grandchild, Regina.
At his request, no services will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019