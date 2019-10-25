|
Gary Montgomery
Byron, GA - Funeral services for Mr. Gary Lynn Montgomery, age 58, of Byron, GA, and formerly of Cookeville, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday October 26 at Dyer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the West Cemetery.
His family will receive friends Saturday 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Gary passed away Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, GA.
He was born March 28, 1961 in Oneida, TN to the late Jerry Wallace Montgomery and Eulene Bray Montgomery.
Gary was a machinist at Robins Air Force Base. He was an avid car enthusiast.
He is survived by his son, Adam Montgomery and wife, Shayna of Byron, GA; step-mother, Wilma Montgomery of London, KY; two brothers, Mike Montgomery and wife, Linda of South Padre Island, TX and Bob Montgomery and wife, Ala of Knoxville; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Memorial donations may be made to West Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 1223 Grider Road, Cookeville, TN 38506.
Memorial donations may be made to West Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 1223 Grider Road, Cookeville, TN 38506.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019