Gary S. Ballard
Gary S. Ballard

Madisonville - Gary S. Ballard, age 55, of Madisonville (originally from Sweetwater), went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Gary was a devoted husband, father, and friend to all who had the honor and privilege of knowing him. He was a hard worker who provided for his family and he was very intelligent, having attained his Masters Degree in Engineering. By far, his greatest achievement was raising his daughter. Gary was a Godly man who gave his life to the Lord and knew that God is in control of every situation. Gary loved traveling. He was an avid UT football and basketball fan.

Preceded in death by parents Ezra and Helen Ballard; sister Peggy Martin; mother in law Shirley Derrick.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia Ballard, daughter and son in law Dr. Laken Koontz and Robert Koontz, PO1 U.S. Navy, nephew Ezra Martin, father in law Eddie Derrick. Friends who were like family: Marcus Lenoir, Claytor Billingsley, Barry McCowan, and Lisa Latham.

Services will be held at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, Thursday August 27. Receiving friends will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., funeral services to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Johnson officiating.

We welcome everyone to come by to pay their respects but ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
AUG
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
