Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Knoxville - Gary M. Sherwood, age 74, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019. He was retired from Carpenters Local #50, a Vietnam veteran serving aboard the USS Oklahoma City, and an active member of Texas Valley Baptist Church. He is survived by wife of 52 years, Glenda Lucas Sherwood, daughter, Angie (Kenny) Weaver, son, Joey (Sherri) Sherwood, granddaughters, Lindsey (Brady) Doyle, Kenley Weaver, Emily Sherwood, and arriving soon, a great granddaughter, Ella Sue Doyle, sister, Mildred Argo, niece, Debbie Argo, brother, Allen (Nancy) Diehl, step grandchildren, Megan (Alek) Babaa, Dustin Holbert, and several other nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Thursday at Texas Valley Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service at 11 am with Rev. Bill McCarter officiating. Pallbearers will be Kenny Weaver, Brady Doyle, Matthew Wilson, Dustin Holbert, Gary Wolfenbarger, and Joe Peace, with the men of Texas Valley Baptist Church serving as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Texas Valley Baptist Church, 7100 Texas Valley Rd., Knoxville, 37938 or The . Condolences may be expressed online at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
