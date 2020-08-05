Gary Snyder
Kodak - Gary Keith Snyder - age 70 of Kodak passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Pat Snyder. Survived by wife, Lisa Snyder; step-daughter, Miranda Maples; sister, Freda Pulley; mother-in-law, Faye Bowman; sisters-in-law, Lori Bowman and Tammy Cooper; brother-in-law, Scott Bowman; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a call-of-convenience 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Charlie McNutt and Pastor Archie Elliott officiating. Funeral service will be live-streamed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 4:45 PM Friday at Henry's Crossroads Cemetery for a 5:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com