|
|
Gary Stephen Smith
Martha's Vineyard, MA - Gary Stephen Smith aka Smitty 6/3/1953-8/19/2019.
Steve surrendered peacefully at home after a two year cancer journey. Today we mourn the passing of a beloved friend, brother,uncle, nephew, and partner.
Smitty was born in Corbin, Kentucky, the eldest son of the late Pete Franklin and the late BettyLou Smith. He was also predeceased by his sister Laura and leaves behind three brothers and their wives; Perry and Robbie and nephew Brett of Knoxville TN., Scott and Rhonda of Ruston, LA., and.Chris and Jackie of Knoxville, TN; Also his Aunt Jane of Troy,AL,his Aunt Peggy of Indianapolis ,IN,his Uncle Roy and Aunt Susie of Dayton, OH.,and many cousins. And then there's his beloved partner, Linda Dellatorre of Sarasota, FL and Martha's Vineyard and her family Erin, Avery and Micah Simmons of Martha's Vineyard.
Although a less than average lifespan, Steve did not live an average life. A two sport star at Young High School in both baseball and basketball. He served in the United States Air Force stationed at Myrtle Beach, SC. Upon his completion he began his career in managing night clubs and the food and beverage industry,most notably Holiday Inn and 2001VIP nightclub.This experience enabled him to own and operate a restaurant and bar Smidrees on Myrtle Beach. Recently Steve's love of the outdoors led him to own his own thriving lawn business on Martha's Vineyard, The Lawn Ranger.
Steve never backed down from challenges due to his adventurous spirit. This included beating cancer once! His contagious smile always lit up the room as he loved to be "the big brother" of the Smith Boys and entertain family and friends with his love of music and drink, especially his famous margaritas.. He loved boating and having that George Hamilton tan.
Smitty left us, however, without achieving his life long goals of jumping out of a plane, driving across country with his partner Linda and their dog Charley by his side, or mowing an entire professional baseball field or chowing down on one more Krystal burger.
Boy did he ever know how to show a girl a good time that being said he absolutely had his hardshell ways. However we will all miss him dearly and find much laughter in.the memories of Smitty's shenanigans. There will be a celebration of his life in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Broadway Baptist Church on September 14,2019. Family will gather with friends from 3-5 pm with a service at 5.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019