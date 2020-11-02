1/1
Gary Steve Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Steve Collins

Powell - Gary Steve Collins, age 71 of Powell, passed away November 2, 2020. He was a member of IBEW, retired electrician, a veteran of the Army and an avid fisherman at Norris Lake and deep-sea fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Horace Henry and Helen Summers Collins. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Collins; brother-in-law, John Robbins; sister Sheila (Rodney) Smith; nieces, Abby (Jon) Ritchie, Jennifer (Shawn) McComas; Holly (Jason) Jensen, Emily Robbins and Rachel Robbins; nephew, Jacob Smith. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 10th at 1:45pm at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:45 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved