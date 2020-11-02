Gary Steve Collins
Powell - Gary Steve Collins, age 71 of Powell, passed away November 2, 2020. He was a member of IBEW, retired electrician, a veteran of the Army and an avid fisherman at Norris Lake and deep-sea fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Horace Henry and Helen Summers Collins. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Collins; brother-in-law, John Robbins; sister Sheila (Rodney) Smith; nieces, Abby (Jon) Ritchie, Jennifer (Shawn) McComas; Holly (Jason) Jensen, Emily Robbins and Rachel Robbins; nephew, Jacob Smith. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 10th at 1:45pm at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
