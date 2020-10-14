1/1
Gary "Wayne" Sweet
Knoxville - Gary "Wayne" Sweet, Sr., age 66 of Knoxville passed away suddenly due to COVID-19 on October 13, 2020. He was born November 28, 1953 to Austin Sweet and Oma J. Terry. Wayne was a successful business owner, who proudly founded and operated Sweet Trucking Co., LLC since 2001. He was a loving father, husband, and grandfather; an overall family man. Wayne was of the Baptist faith, a longtime member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Austin Sweet, mother Oma J. Terry, and brothers David L. Sweet and Johnny R. Sweet. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda G. Sweet, son Gary W. Sweet, Jr. (Amanda), daughter Cyndy Sweet, grandchildren: Tyler Sweet, Austin Sweet, Garrette Sweet, Brandon Murphy, Preston Murphy, Cambria Foust, Logan Pinkerton, Trevor Pinkerton, and Haylee Pinkerton, great-grandchildren: Jaylen Murphy, Mason Davis, Ava Grace, Tatum (Choddy) Wayne Sweet, and Kaiden (Lil' Red) Ray Gilman, several nieces and nephews, special friend Bobby London, as well as a host of brothers in Christ. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel; as well as 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM, Rev. Brandon McCormick and Rev. Jonathan Clabough officiating. Following the funeral service, family and friends will proceed to Mt. Olive Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers: Tyler Sweet, Austin Sweet, Garrette Sweet, Brandon Murphy, Preston Murphy, Logan Pinkerton and Trevor Pinkerton. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
