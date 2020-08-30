1/
Gary Tallent
Gary Tallent

Seymour - Gary Scott Tallent, age 45 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was employed with Pellissippi State College in Knoxville.

Mr. Tallent was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Houser

Survivors:

Wife: Sarah Tallent

Daughters: Chelsea Ann Tallent and Elizabeth McKenzie Tallent

Father: Gary Tallent

Step-Father: Don Houser

Brother: Lucas Tallent

Many aunts, uncles, and extended family

Funeral service 6 PM Wednesday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. While there will be no receiving line, friends may come between 3-7 PM Tuesday to view and pay respects. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfunerlahome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
