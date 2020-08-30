Gary Tallent
Seymour - Gary Scott Tallent, age 45 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was employed with Pellissippi State College in Knoxville.
Mr. Tallent was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Houser
Survivors:
Wife: Sarah Tallent
Daughters: Chelsea Ann Tallent and Elizabeth McKenzie Tallent
Father: Gary Tallent
Step-Father: Don Houser
Brother: Lucas Tallent
Many aunts, uncles, and extended family
Funeral service 6 PM Wednesday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. While there will be no receiving line, friends may come between 3-7 PM Tuesday to view and pay respects. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfunerlahome.com
.