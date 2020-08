Gary Tallent

Gary TallentSeymour - Gary Scott Tallent, age 45 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was employed with Pellissippi State College in Knoxville.Mr. Tallent was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda HouserSurvivors:Wife: Sarah TallentDaughters: Chelsea Ann Tallent and Elizabeth McKenzie TallentFather: Gary TallentStep-Father: Don HouserBrother: Lucas TallentMany aunts, uncles, and extended familyFuneral service 6 PM Wednesday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. While there will be no receiving line, friends may come between 3-7 PM Tuesday to view and pay respects. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfunerlahome.com