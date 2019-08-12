|
|
Gary Wayne Johnson
Powell - April 30, 1958-July 31, 2019
Gary Johnson, born in Louisville, Kentucky to a Theodore and Virginia Johnson.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Donna Johnson, and his wife, Pamela Johnson.
Gary loved spending time with his family, taking trips with them, seeing places he was proud to have had the opportunity to explore and ultimately having had the time to always play with his granddaughter.
Gary resided in Powell, Tennessee with his daughter, Callie Tavukcu, son-n-law, Jack Brown and granddaughter, Lily Brown.
Gary leaves behind a number of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2019